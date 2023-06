Canada’s Algoma Central Corp. has jumped on board the methanol bandwagon in the hope that alternative fuel suppliers will respond to the growing demand for ships, says CEO Gregg Ruhl.

The Ontario-based shipowner has 15 ships on order, including LNG and methanol dual-fuel ships with the first expected to be delivered in the next few months.

The ordered vessels include eight LNG and two methanol-ready self-unloading bulkers.