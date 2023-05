More exports in the western hemisphere have spurred gains for VLCCs operating in spot markets.

Clarksons Securities pegged earnings at $44,300 per day for eco ships, up 15.3% in a day.

This was due to continued strong activity in the US Gulf market.

UK shipbroker Howe Robinson Partners said: “The revival of business in the western market at the end of last week has allowed the rates to come back somewhat.