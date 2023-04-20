More than one-third of crude loadings last month at a port at the centre of US warnings about oil price cap-busting involved Western shipping and insurance companies, according to a review of data.

Eleven of 31 shipments since 19 March from the east Pacific port of Kozmino were covered by six protection and indemnity clubs based in Europe and the US, despite data suggesting that crude sold from the port had breached the price cap.

Under the scheme drawn up by the G7 group of nations, European and US shipping interests were barred from involvement in hauling Russian crude cargoes after 5 December if sale prices rose above $60 per barrel.