A Russian missile fired into the Ukrainian port town of Pivdennyi on the Black Sea on 19 April hit a vegetable oil export plant of Wilmar International.

The Singapore-based agribusiness group said in a statement on Monday that it will take about six months to rebuild the oil tanks that went up in flames during last Friday’s attack.

Footage appearing on social media shows raging flames and plumes of thick black smoke rising from the facility after the missile struck.