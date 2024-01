The world’s second-biggest tanker has been chartered to Singapore’s VE Marine Services after being sold by Euronav earlier this month.

TradeWinds reported the 441,585-dwt ULCC Oceania (built 2003) was acquired by China’s Minsheng Financial Leasing for an undisclosed price.

The vessel is now the SA Oceania, with SA being a prefix used by other VE Marine vessels.