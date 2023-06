Liner owner and operator X-Press Feeders Group in Singapore has moved into the aframax product tanker sector.

Its shipowning arm, Eastaway, debuted in the tanker arena last summer, acquiring a secondhand ship. It is adding one more vessel of the ship type to its fleet by splashing out around $61m on a resale newbuilding.

Shipping sources said Eastaway is one of the three companies behind LR2 newbuildings booked at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.