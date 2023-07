US ammonia power start-up Amogy has set up shop in Singapore in a move designed to allow it to expand its strategic maritime and power generation presence in Asia.

Svein Erik Oeiestad has been appointed head of business development and sales in the region, the Boston-based company said.

“With our sights set on reducing overall global carbon emissions, we’re thrilled to expand our presence in Asia,” said Amogy co-founder and chief executive Seonghoon Woo.