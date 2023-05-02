Vessel-fixture platform Sea/ has added to its reach with a deal to buy recap and charterparty management platform MarDocs from Marcura.

The London-based tech outfits have also formed a new strategic partnership.

Clarksons-owned Sea/ said the moves would further accelerate its progress in digitising and managing chartering workflows from pre-fixture negotiation to documentation.

The Sea/ service for charterers, brokers and shipowners now bridges the documentation gap in the shipping sector, the company added.