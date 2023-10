UK nuclear power shipping start-up Core Power says the world’s first molten chloride fast reactor (MCFR) has passed another milestone in helping decarbonise the sector.

Southern Company and TerraPower — the US partners of Mikal Boe-led Core Power — have successfully started pumped-salt operations in an integrated effects test (IET), which they described as a “major achievement in the development of fourth-generation molten salt reactor technology”.