Norway’s Torvald Klaveness is tapping into the next generation of shipping talent to help meet the challenges of a transformative era.

An interview on the company’s website with two sales development interns in Singapore, Joanna Woo and Shaun Ong, shows how important collaboration and digitalisation are to members of Generation Z, the cohort born in the late 1990s now moving into the sector.

The duo is working on the company’s optimisation platform Market Manager and for its Baumarine by MaruKlav panamax pool.