Global warming has opened up Arctic sea routes by reducing seasonal ice, but it is also making sailing slower and more dangerous, with increased fog.

So say Chinese and US researchers, who have collaborated on a project to chart the past weather effects of increasingly ice-free polar seas, and project future fog conditions as cold air hits bigger stretches of warmer water.

“[The] rapid retreat of Arctic sea ice extends the area of open ocean for new trans-Arctic shipping routes,” wrote the team of researchers led by physical oceanographer Chen Xianyao of Qingdao’s Ocean University of China.