German shiptech venture capital firm Flagship Founders has launched Sealenic, a new AI-focused start-up, a solution it describes as “helping teams ashore and onboard find and interpret information”.

The start-up joins a stable of four previous digitally focused maritime tech firms launched by Flagship Founders, namely, Kaiko Systems, Arinto, Tilla Technologies and Zero44.

Flagship Founders sees Sealenic as an AI-powered virtual assistant for the shipping industry or a Google Search for shipping.