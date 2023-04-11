Technology giant Microsoft has made a “first-in-Singapore” collaboration partnership with several shipping leaders by joining a new Singapore-seated maritime digital venture studio as its technology partner.

Studio 30 50, which launched on Tuesday, is a Hafnia-led tech accelerator initiative tasked with finding fresh solutions to a wide range of maritime sustainability issues, as well as to support creative startup ideas that aim to increase productivity throughout the shipping supply chain.

The other partners in the studio are Wilhelmsen, IMC Ventures and DNV, a grouping that covers almost the entire shipping industry, with each partner bringing their own unique perspective, expertise and network.