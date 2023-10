Ten years ago, Maersk Tankers did one of shipping’s first green retrofits on one of its VLCCs.

The trial project, funded in part by the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore’s Green Technology Fund, saw the giant 2012-built tanker Maersk Ingrid fitted with a Becker Mewis Duct, a propellor boss cap fin, and just about every energy-saving device available on the market at the time.