Maritime risk management and environmental assessment company RightShip has announced a seismic shift in the way its data can be accessed by industry stakeholders.

RightStore, a self-service online store unveiled on Thursday, will allow anyone to access RightShip data in a move the company is pitching as the democratisation of transparent industry data.

In contrast to RightShip’s current subscription-based business model, RightStore, for which registration is free functions as a marketplace, with some information such as general industry reports and data provided free, and more specific data pertaining to companies or individual vessels available on a pay-per-use basis.