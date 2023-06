Sweden’s SeaFjord Energy has developed the world’s first “e-bunker” vessel, delivering electricity to ships in port.

The ground-breaking design creates the opportunity for the industry at sea to become completely climate-neutral, the company said.

The e-bunker ship comes equipped with a large battery pack to supply green electricity.

“It’s often difficult for large vessels to connect to the electricity grids in ports where infrastructure for shore power is missing,” SeaFjord said.