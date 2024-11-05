Shanghai is aiming to be a leading green-energy bunker port by 2030, able to supply 1 mtpa of green ammonia and green methanol while increasing the supply of LNG to 1m cbm per annum.

The Chinese city port will invest to produce up to 300,000 tonnes of green fuels locally, as well as import them from other Chinese regions to hit the targets.

An announcement from the Shanghai local government said it would strengthen research and innovation programmes in the region and build up its fuel supply chain.

A green refuelling service centre is slated to be built, as is an “international green fuel trading centre and the green fuel certification service centre”.

To secure the local production of green marine fuels, authorities announced they would source biomass feedstock such as agricultural and forestry waste, rubbish and energy crops planted on the city’s tidal flats.

China is leading the world in using wind power and will also use offshore wind farms along with carbon capture technologies to help generate green ammonia and methanol.

The country’s green fuel producers have been signing offtake agreements in recent months with major shipowners.

AP Moller-Maersk signed an agreement with producer LONGi Green Energy Technology in October. The producer will be making methanol in central China using biomass.

A year earlier, the company said it had signed a 500,000-tonne offtake agreement with Chinese producer Goldwind.

The agreements start in 2026.