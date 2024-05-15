Sweden’s Stena Line has said it will convert two more of its vessels to be able to use methanol as a fuel.

The two new conversions will be the company’s 5,915 dwt Superfast VII (built 2001) and 5,990 dwt Superfast VIII (built 2001) which run between the UK and Ireland.

Two of each vessel’s four engines are to be converted to run on methanol alongside marine gas oil, with fuel systems, bunker tanks and other supporting systems to be either adapted or installed.

The company also has an orderbook for newbuildings at CMJL (Weihai) yard in China, including a pair of its self-branded NewMax which will also be able to use methanol fuel.

Stena Superfast VII and VIII will also switch class society ahead of the conversion.

Data on the European shipping data site Equasis suggests Stena Superfast VII switched from ABS to Lloyd’s Register in February, with the second vessel clearly about to move to LR.

The ferry operator began its interest in methanol in 2015 by converting one of the four Wartsila engines onboard Stena Germanica to be dual-fuelled before continuing to the other three over subsequent years. It remains one of the few methanol conversions in the industry.

The conversion was at the time due to the need for vessels in the North European emission control areas to meet new rules on sulphur in fuel limits.

Stena announced last year along with engine maker Wärtsilä its intention to run further methanol retrofits in 2025 but gave no details on the number of vessels to be retrofitted.