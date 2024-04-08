Norwegian cleantech firm Teco 2030 has secured approval in principle for a containerised fuel cell system from class society DNV.

The Oslo-listed company, majority-owned by Teco Group, has been developing cleantech systems, including a hydrogen fuel cell and a potential multi-gas exhaust cleaning system.

The approval in principle has been secured for the company’s design of a full power generation system that includes a fuel cell and power management system that can be integrated into a ship’s main switchboard to provide clean electricity.

The approval includes the design of a fuel preparation system, fuel cell module holding room, electro-technical room, battery room, heating, ventilation and inerting systems, and airlock.

“We are pleased to announce that our fuel cell power generators have received approval in principle from DNV. This proves it is safe to utilise on board a vessel, for propulsion and auxiliary power,” said Tore Enger, Teco 2030 chief executive.

“This solution can be combined in series to facilitate multi-megawatt installations and power requirements, without releasing harmful emissions.”

Teco 2030 has been developing hydrogen fuel cells in conjunction with AVL, an Austrian research and development company with expertise in heavy-duty power systems. It has also been building a fuel cell production centre in the north Norwegian port of Narvik.