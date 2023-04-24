Singapore-based Berge Bulk is launching a study into the feasibility of converting a bulk vessel to methanol fuel propulsion in a joint project with class society American Bureau of Shipping.

The six-month investigation will explore the possibility of converting the 210,000-dwt bulk carrier Berge Mauna Kea currently being built at Nihon Shipyard in Japan to operate on methanol fuel instead of heavy fuel oil.

The companies said they will consider issues such as the availability of methanol fuel and bunkering practicalities as well as the technical and economic aspects of converting the vessel due to be delivered in mid-2024.