The tanker market is expected to flourish due to robust global oil demand, while the container ship sector is forecast to weaken from overcapacity and the dry bulk market is set to suffer from China uncertainty, according to an industrywide report on shipping.
China is expected to account for more than half of global increase in oil demand to end of 2024, according to shipowners group
5 September 2023 18:50 GMT Updated 5 September 2023 19:24 GMT
