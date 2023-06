Tomini Shipping of Dubai placed into service the first of three capesize and newcastlemax bulk carriers it has acquired since the beginning of the year.

The company, in a social media post, announced the addition of the 179,800-dwt Tomini K2 (built 2014) to its fleet.

The ship acquired as Enesel’s Thalassini Astrid in February, with brokers reporting that it had cost the company $34m.