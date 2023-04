The average spot rate for capesize bulkers improved later in the week as China picked up imports of Australian iron ore.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes fell 11.2% from the end of last week to Wednesday to about $13,600 per day before rebounding 19.4% to reach nearly $16,300 per day on Friday.

That led to a 6% rise for the week.