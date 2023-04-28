The capesize bulker market ended the week at the highest level of the year, though prices for iron ore and Chinese steel have fallen steadily.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC basket of spot rate averages across five key routes gained 17.3% since 21 April to nearly $19,100 per day on Friday, marking its highest point since exceeding $21,000 per day in late December.

The benchmark routes that send iron ore to China from Brazil and Australia registered the biggest gains in average spot rates over the week, despite the declines in prices for the commodity and for steel.