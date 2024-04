There is not a lot going on in the spot market for capesize bulkers right now, which has resulted in big-money adjustments to freight-rate assessments.

Baltic Exchange panellists deducted $2,021 from their assessment of average capesize spot rates across five benchmark routes (5TC) on Tuesday, which they put at $20,389 per day.

This follows a $1,133 cut to the estimate on Monday, meaning the assessment has lost 13% of its value since the end of last week.