China’s imports of coal have surged this year on the back of the country’s economic recovery after Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policies last year.

Total seaborne coal imports into China in the five months of 2023 reached 138.8m tonnes, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking data.

This was up 93.4% year-on-year from the 71.8m tonnes of 2022, and 47% from the 94.3m in 2021, and also 22.6%