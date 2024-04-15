Two Chinese shipowners have joined their compatriots in selling veteran bulk carriers for recycling on an as-is basis.

The sales come as some brokers reports that Bangladeshi ship recyclers are adjusting their offers on Chinese-built and owned bulkers downwards due to discrepancies in the stated deadweight tonnage of vessels and what actually shows up on the beach at Chattogram.

Recycling reports published over the weekend list Tianjin Guodian Shipping as selling the Samsung-built 69,200 bulker Guo Dian 6 (built 1993) to cash buyers on an as-is Shanghai basis for $468 per ldt, or $4.5m