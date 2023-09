Three midsize bulkers have fetched period charters of about a year as market assessments for term deals show rising rates.

Diana Shipping said on Monday that it chartered out an ultramax and a kamsarmax, both of which were fixed at lower rates than what they earned on prior contracts, according to information provided by the company.

The New York-listed owner of 41 bulkers fixed the 60,400-dwt DSI Pyxis (built 2018) at $14,250 per day for anywhere from 12.5