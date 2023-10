Diana Shipping has agreed to sell one of its oldest capesize bulkers to an unidentified buyer.

It has sold the 177,800-dwt Boston (built 2007) for a net price of around $18m.

The ship, which was built at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in China, is the third vessel the New York-listed bulker owner has sold this year, following another capesize and a panamax in February.