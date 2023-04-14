Dry bulk spot rates slid over the past week as a cyclone disrupted iron ore exports from Western Australia and shipping markets closed round the globe for observation of Good Friday and Easter.

The capesize segment experienced the largest decline in spot rates, primarily due to the closure of Port of Hedland — the world’s largest iron-ore export hub — for eight days as it braced for cyclone Ilsa and observed the holidays.

The cyclone made landfall on Western Australia late Thursday night but travelled east of the major port, which was unharmed and able to resume operations on Friday, Argus reported.