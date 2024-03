Finland’s ESL Shipping has succeeded in selling its two biggest ships nearly a year after revealing they were surplus to requirements.

The company, owned by Aspo Group, said last April that it was aiming to offload the 56,000-dwt supramaxes Arkadia and Kumpula (both built 2012).

Now it has signed a memorandum of understanding with HGF Denizcilik in Turkey, which already owns a handysize bulker and an MPP.