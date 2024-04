Canadian owner Fednav has reportedly sold a Japanese-built ultramax bulker for a firm price as buyers continue to opt for quality tonnage.

Brokers reported the 63,452-dwt Federal Island (built 2017) was sold last week to unnamed buyers for $32m, which Clarksons described in a report as “mid-high”.

TradeWinds has contacted Fednav for comment.

The geared vessel was built at Tadotsu Shipyard to Imabari’s New I-Star design.