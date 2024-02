Jinhui Shipping & Transportation has bought a kamsarmax from Nisshin Shipping of Japan as part of its plan to modernise its fleet of bulk carriers.

The Oslo-listed bulker owner on Wednesday said it has agreed to pay $31.1m for the 81,567-dwt Vincent Trader (built 2019).

Around 70% of the purchase price will be funded with bank financing and the rest will be paid for in cash, the Hong Kong-headquartered company said.