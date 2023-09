Jinhui Shipping & Transportation has moved quickly to replace an elderly supramax it agreed to sell last week.

The Oslo and Hong Kong-listed owner said it has signed a deal to acquire the 63,800-dwt ultramax Hanton Trader III (built 2014) for $20.43m.

Delivery will take place between 16 October and 10 November from Vega Maritime of the United Arab Emirates, a company controlled by Kenneth Fjeld and GV Surajh.