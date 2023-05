Rapidly growing Dubai-based shipowner Lila Global has bought yet another capesize bulker.

Broking sources said the company has acquired Golden Union’s 171,400-dwt CIC Elli S (built 2003), making it the company’s third capesize purchase since March.

Lila Global chief executive Steve Kunzer confirmed to TradeWinds that the company he has led for three months has now acquired three capesize bulkers, but declined to identify the third vessel by name.