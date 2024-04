Navitas Compania Maritima, a low-profile Greek bulker specialist that doubled the size of its fleet in the past decade, has developed an appetite for Chinese-built post-panamaxes.

The company has emerged as the buyer of two identical 93,300-dwt sister ships built at the Yangfan Group’s Zhoushan yard in 2010 and sold in two separate deals.

TradeWinds reported in January about Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers divesting the Charlotte Oldendorff to unidentified Greek interests for $15.45m.