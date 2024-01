CP Worldwide – a joint venture between Hong Kong’s Parakou Shipping and CSSC Leasing – has taken advantage of rising asset values to sell two ultramax bulk carriers for $47.6m.

European brokers reported that the company has sold the 63,500-dwt CP Guangzhou (built 2015) and CP Tianjin (built 2016) for $23.8m each to unknown buyers.

Bulker market sources following the Chinese arena confirmed the sale of the Chengxi-built ultramax ships.