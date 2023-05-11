Seanergy Maritime has added $14m in fresh capital to its books by finding $54m in refinancing for three capesize bulkers.

The New York-listed capesize bulker owner has signed sale-and-leaseback deals on two ships with Japanese buyers to refinance outstanding debt on them and entered into a sustainability-linked loan on a third vessel.

Seanergy has sold and leased back the 179,000-dwt Knightship (built 2010) on a six-year bareboat charter that allows it to buy back the ship after two years at predetermined prices at certain periods over the length of the fixture.