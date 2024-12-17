As shipping stocks take a dive, US-listed owner Star Bulk Carriers has changed its dividend policy and announced a new share buyback plan.

“For the past several months, our share has been available for purchase at prices that appear to be more attractive than the corresponding prices for dry bulk vessels,” chief executive Petros Pappas said on Monday.

“We are amending the company’s dividend policy to increase its flexibility to take advantage of this market inefficiency for the benefit of all shareholders,” he added.