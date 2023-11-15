United Maritime has completed $30m sale-and-leaseback financing for its three capesizes in readiness for upcoming loan maturities and to enhance its liquidity.

It has signed separate and identical $10m sale-and-leaseback deals for the 171,300-dwt Gloriuship (built 2004), 177,500-dwt Goodship (built 2005) and 176,900-dwt Tradership (built 2006) with an unnamed Chinese lessor.

United said the deals will refinance the outstanding indebtedness of the three vessels under its loan facility with EnTrust, which was amended in August.