A second Australian iron ore mining giant has reported weaker export figures for the first three months of 2024.

Fortescue, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, exported 43.3m tonnes in its third quarter, down 6% year on year due to an ore car derailment in December and weather disruptions.

However, the Perth-based company said shipments recovered during the quarter, with a record month of 18.7m