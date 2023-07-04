Onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) is being touted as a technology that could become standard on the LNG carriers of the future.

The vessels lend themselves to the technology in that they predominantly burn gas as a fuel, which has fewer impurities than a compliant fuel oil alternative where the exhaust gas would need cleaning before being put through an OOCS unit.

LNG carriers also have more above-deck space to accommodate the unit than ships where cargo capacity is at a premium, and crews are more experienced in handling liquefied gases.