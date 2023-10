Very few developments have been as momentous in the shipping industry lately as the merger of OSM Maritime Group and Thome Group earlier this year.

It should come as no surprise that Cyprus — a major international ship management hub — is playing an important part in the combined juggernaut’s new set-up.

Julia Anastasiou, managing director of the OSM Thome Cyprus office and also the company’s chief crew-management officer, said: “This office is where the heart of our crewing endeavour beats.”