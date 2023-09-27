The International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) has a new patron after 11 years.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the husband of the UK’s Princess Anne, is replacing former International Maritime Organization secretary general Sir Efthimios Mitropoulos.

The IMRF brings together global search and rescue (SAR) organisations to develop their capabilities.

Mitropoulos stepped down earlier this year after taking on the role in 2012.

The IMRF said Laurence had a distinguished career in the Royal Navy, serving from the early 1970s before retiring in 2010.

His strong maritime interest and background led to his appointment to the governing council of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in 2004.

Article continues below the advert

He went on to join the trustee board and chair the operations committee in 2011.

Laurence will become a leading voice and advocate for the work of the IMRF and maritime SAR organisations around the world.

“It is an honour to be appointed the new patron of the IMRF, and I look forward to working closely with the organisation, its members and SAR personnel worldwide to advance the cause of safety at sea,” he said.

IMRF chairman Jacob Tas added: “I am delighted that Sir Tim Laurence has accepted our invitation.”

“His tenure at the UK’s Royal Navy and his dedication to public service means he will be a fantastic supporter of the IMRF’s global work and the critical importance of maritime SAR organisations globally.”

In addition to its work providing guidance and best practices for search and rescue operations, the IMRF has launched initiatives to improve the wellness and efficiency of SAR personnel.

These include the #WomenInSAR campaign, its #SARyouOK? mental health initiative and the #FutureSAR climate change awareness campaign.

The IMRF has 126 members from more than 50 countries.

Chief executive Caroline Jupe said she was thrilled with the appointment.

“I’m excited to see how we can work together to bolster the maritime SAR sector, tackle critical issues facing the sector and advance key initiatives to improve the lives of those working in a challenging industry,” she said.