Firefighters are tackling a cargo blaze on board a brand-new bulker in the Canary Islands.

The fire broke out on Monday inside the 5,250-dwt multipurpose dry cargo vessel Langeland (built 2024) at the port of Arinaga on Gran Canaria.

RTVC reported the cause as spontaneous ignition of scrap metal.

Video footage showed orange flames against the night sky at the dock.

After hours of trying to extinguish the fire, the crew decided to let it die down overnight, as they feared using too much water would destabilise the ship.

But the blaze was reignited by burning fuel on Tuesday.

The fire was later said to be under control and being monitored.

Smoke continued to pour from the Langeland, causing one nearby merchant vessel to be evacuated.

Officials from the local maritime authority, port and rescue service have held talks on how to handle the situation.

Faults found

AIS data showed the Portugal-flagged vessel left Las Palmas on 6 December, arriving at Arinaga later that day. It remained moored there on Wednesday.

The Langeland is operated by Lubeca Marine of Germany.

The insurer is not known.

The vessel has already been inspected twice since delivery earlier this year.

In Sweden in October, two deficiencies were found, relating to the main engine and its gyro compass.