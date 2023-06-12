The crew of a Turkish ro-ro vessel sailing in the Mediterranean hid in their cabins and called for outside help when onboard cameras caught potentially dangerous stowaways wandering below deck.

Help arrived a short while later in the form of the Italian special forces, who approached the 34,200-gt Galata Seaways (built 2010) by helicopter. They then boarded the ship and arrested about 15 illegal migrants after a lengthy search.

No-one was injured in the operation, which took place on Friday off Naples.