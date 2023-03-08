An MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company boxship has lost 46 empty containers overboard in an Atlantic storm.

The Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre (BMOC) said it was told in an email on Friday from the 4,378-teu MSC Shristi (built 2005) that the boxes were lost while the ship was heading from Boston in the US to the Dominican Republic.

The vessel was about 350 nautical miles (648 km) east of Bermuda at the time.

The BMOC added that the containers were lost on three different occasions during bad weather.

Bermuda Radio later liaised with the US Coast Guard and broadcast a navigation warning to other ships in the area.

Tracking data suggests the containers went into the sea between 1 and 2 March.

At one point, the vessel made a turn in the opposite direction.

The MSC Shristi was underway in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday, having called in Caucedo in the Dominican Republic, and was heading to Turkey.

MSC has been contacted for further information.

Massive MSC container ship grounded in Suez Canal

On Sunday, a huge MSC vessel spent several hours aground in the Suez Canal.

Traffic was able to keep transiting the canal during the incident involving the 16,652-teu MSC Istanbul (built 2015), the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.

Tugs eventually refloated the Liberia-flagged vessel after going aground 78 km (48 miles) into the waterway while heading north.

It was then able to continue its journey from Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia to Sines in Portugal.