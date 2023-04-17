A Singapore-flagged container ship is to undergo tests after breaking down off New Zealand.

The 5,117-teu panamax Shiling (built 2005) lost power on Saturday near the port of Wellington.

Maritime NZ officials were due to begin an inspection of the boxship on Monday, which will decide when it can leave, according to the harbourmaster.

The Shiling went adrift near the mouth of Wellington Harbour. Two tugs later helped it back into its berth.

Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder told the New Zealand’s Stuff website that he had “concerns about the reliability of the ship”.

He added that the Shiling will undergo more test runs in the upper part of the harbour, accompanied by a tug.

Article continues below the advert

“There’ll be a Maritime NZ inspector on board and a surveyor from the classification society to make sure the repairs are done properly and the ship is safe to leave,” Nalder said.

Wellington deputy harbour master Patrick Atwood said Maritime NZ’s testing conditions would focus more on the detail of the fault itself.

The harbour authority would concentrate on the vessel’s safety in the port.

Local authorities have also expressed concerns over the incident.

‘Luck’ holding for now

“How long is our luck going to hold?” Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter said.

He also questioned whether the harbour tugs could have held the ship in bad weather.

The Shiling will head to Napier once it is cleared to sail.

The container ship’s technical manager is Asian-Alliance Ship Management of Singapore, which has been contacted for further information.

The vessel is owned by DP World’s Feedertech.

AIS data showed the Shiling remained moored in Wellington on Monday.

The ship is entered with the Swedish Club and has had no port-state-control detentions on its record since 2014.