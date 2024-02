Shocking details have been revealed of a murderous drugs-related kidnapping on a tug in the Atlantic last November.

Reports at the time said nine crew members were arrested on the 1,348-gt Sea Paradise (built 1973) after 2,300 kg of cocaine was found on board.

Now police and customs agencies have said a Serbian crew member shot dead a colleague and dumped his body into the sea to gain control of the Panama-flag ship.