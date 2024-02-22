An elderly multipurpose vessel has been dented in an accident off Albania.

Local media said the 3,000-dwt Bergfjord (built 1991) hit rocks off Ksamil on Wednesday while en route to Turkey with a cargo of nearly 1,200 tonnes of scrap.

Alfapress reported the Albania-flag cargo vessel was sailing from the Albanian port of Shengjin at the time.

After communication with the port captain in Saranda, it was instructed to proceed to the marina at Limion, where it berthed safely.

No injuries or pollution were reported.

Photos showed a hole at the waterline to the port foreship, as well as bow scraping.

The ship developed a list to port after the incident.

The cause has not yet been established, but maritime authorities were due to begin an investigation.

AIS data showed the MPP still moored off Albania on Thursday.

The Bergfjord is listed as owned by Rafaelo 2022 and managed by Albmarine, both Albanian companies.

Albmarine has been contacted for further information.

At a port state control safety inspection in Montenegro last month, one deficiency was found relating to navigation charts, but the ship was not detained.

It had been held for four days in November in Turkey with 21 faults, however.

Grounds for detention included an inoperative emergency fire pump, missing charts and missing emergency equipment for two-way communication.

The Bergfjord has two more detentions on its record from 2022 and 2021.